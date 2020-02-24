Bruised child found eating dirt at home where missing Titusville woman lives, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – While police were investigating at a home where a missing woman lives, they found a bruised, filthy child eating dirt, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said they went to the home on Trinidad Avenue Sunday while conducting a missing persons investigation for 36-year-old Anna M. Primavere, who was last seen Wednesday.

Zongmu Wang, 57, was at the home along with a developmentally delayed child and when the girl bent over, an officer noticed a large bruise on her lower back, records show.

The officer asked to check the girl for injuries but Wang refused so the two were separated, according to the affidavit.

Police said they found bruises on the child’s lower back, right love handle area and extensive dark purple and black bruising on her buttocks and thigh area. She also had a hand-shaped mark on her face, hypopigmented skin on her back, two circular injuries on her bicep as well as a few scratches, records show.

On top of that, officers said the child was filthy and was eating dirt without Wang intervening.

Wang denied knowing what happened to the girl, according to the report.

It’s unclear what relationship he has to the girl, if any. Family members said Primavere does not have any children.

Wang is facing a charge of child abuse.

Anyone with information concerning Primavere’s whereabouts is asked to call Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.