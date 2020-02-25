Search ongoing for missing Titusville woman

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police continue to search for a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted Tuesday morning that Anna M. Primavere, whom they dubbed a possible missing endangered adult, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Knox McRae Drive and Barna Avenue.

Primavere was described as a white woman, about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She has short brown hair.

Anyone with information about Primavere is asked to call police at 321-64-7800.

While police were investigating at a Trinidad Avenue home where Primavere lives, officers said they found a bruised, filthy child eating dirt, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Zongmu Wang, 57, was at the home with a developmentally delayed child and when the girl bent over, an officer noticed a large bruise on her lower back, records show. The officer asked to check the girl for injuries, but Wang refused so the two were separated, according to the affidavit.

Police said they found bruises on the child’s lower back, right love handle area and extensive dark purple and black bruising on her buttocks and thigh area. She also had a hand-shaped mark on her face, hypopigmented skin on her back, two circular injuries on her bicep as well as a few scratches, records show. Officers also said the child was filthy and was eating dirt without Wang intervening.

Wang denied knowing what happened to the girl, according to the report.

It’s unclear what relationship Wang has to the girl, if any. Family members said Primavere does not have any children.

Wang is facing a charge of child abuse.

