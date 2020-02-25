68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

68ºF

Local News

Clermont Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

She was last seen in area of Hammock Ridge Road in Clermont

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Lake County
Officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Clermont, according to the Clermont Police Department.
Officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Clermont, according to the Clermont Police Department. (Clermont Police)

CLERMONT, Fla. – Officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Clermont, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Police said she was last seen in the area of 1480 Hammock Ridge Road in Clermont around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black long sleeve shirt with roses on it.

Officers said she usually wonders in the area of the apartment complex but has no known areas she frequents.

Authorities said it is unknown if she has a working phone with her.

Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call police at 352-394-5588.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: