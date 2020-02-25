Clermont Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CLERMONT, Fla. – Officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Clermont, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Police said she was last seen in the area of 1480 Hammock Ridge Road in Clermont around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black long sleeve shirt with roses on it.

Officers said she usually wonders in the area of the apartment complex but has no known areas she frequents.

Authorities said it is unknown if she has a working phone with her.

Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call police at 352-394-5588.