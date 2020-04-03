Do Your Part: Look out for the little ones

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents everywhere know how critical diapers are, but sometimes those needed items take a backseat to other essentials.

Eric Adelson is doing his part to change that and provide relief to families with little ones.

Adelson is a sportswriter, college professor, husband, and father who lives in Orlando.

These days he’s devoting much of his time to helping The National Diaper Bank Network, an organization aimed at helping parents get this essential.

Statistics show one in three families struggle to provide diapers for their children.

Adelson is trying to collect at many diapers as possible while encouraging others to donate to The National Diaper Bank Network’s GoFundMe page.

Eric tells News 6 that people interested in donating can go to his Twitter page here for more information during this time of serious need. Donations are also being taken at this link.