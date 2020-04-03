Votran bus service fares will be waived in Volusia County amid spread of coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Votran bus service fares will be waived in Volusia County, according to the county manager.

Passengers will now enter the bus through the backdoors.

“We have implemented strict cleaning procedures on our buses and at transfer plazas,” County Manager George Recktenwald said. “However, it’s imperative that you refrain from riding the bus if you’re not feeling well.”

A Votran bus schedule can be found at this link.

Also announced on Thursday, all the beaches in the county will close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

