Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid spread of COVID-19
Stores to only let in about 20 percent of a store’s capacity
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walmart will limit the number of customers in a store at one time amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Starting Saturday, company officials said they will only let in about 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
Once a store reaches capacity, crews will let a new customer in when a shopper leaves the store.
Customers will also enter and exit at different entry points.
Employees will also mark one-way movement through the aisles at some point next week in a number of stores, according to Walmart.
Walmart has already implemented overnight cleaning and restocking of shelves.
Social distance markers have also been added to stores, according to Walmart officials.
