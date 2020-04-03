Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid spread of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walmart will limit the number of customers in a store at one time amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, company officials said they will only let in about 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Once a store reaches capacity, crews will let a new customer in when a shopper leaves the store.

Customers will also enter and exit at different entry points.

Employees will also mark one-way movement through the aisles at some point next week in a number of stores, according to Walmart.

Walmart has already implemented overnight cleaning and restocking of shelves.

Social distance markers have also been added to stores, according to Walmart officials.