Here are Gov. DeSantis’ answers to FAQs about Florida’s stay-at-home order

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis answered questions some may have about Florida’s stay-at-home order that was put in place amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Question: Can seniors and anyone with medical conditions leave their homes to get groceries or go for a walk or go to work for an essential service?

Answer: They can leave their homes when necessary to receive or provide essential services.

Q: Where can I find a list of essential services?

A: The list can be found here.

Q: What’s an essential activity?

A: Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues, and house of worship

Taking a walk

Biking

Hiking

Fishing

Hunting

Running

Swimming

Taking care of pets

Caring for or assisting a loved one or a friend

You must social distancing during the activities listed above. A full list can be found here.

Q: If a business is non-essential, does the business have to close the physical location to customers?

A: Yes

Q: Is the business allowed to continue remotely?

A: Gov. DeSantis wants people to work from home

Q: Does a business need a permit and or documentation to stay open?

A: No

Q: Are restaurants allowed to continue takeout and delivery services?

A: Yes, the guidelines are posted here.

Q: Can churches, synagogues and other houses of worship hold services?

A: Yes, but they are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines here.

Q: Will childcare centers remain open?

A: Yes

Q: Can gun stores remain open?

A: Yes

Q: Are you allowed to exercise outside?

A: Yes, but you have to follow social distancing.

Q: Can you visit or travel to see a family member?

A: Yes, if this a family member you are caring for or assisting. This includes friends you are caring for or who need assistance.

