Man dies in Melbourne officer-related shooting, police say

MELBOURNE – Multiple officers with the Melbourne Police Department were in an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Sunday, according to police.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave consistent with departmental policy, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said the officers were called to handle a domestic dispute between two adults at The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments when they were confronted by a man with a rifle.

The man had barricaded himself in a room, police said.

Multiple officers then fired at the man, who died at the scene, police said.

The incident is under investigation.