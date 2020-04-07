Cinderella’s Castle shines in blue as Disney parks thank health care workers

Health care workers around the world have been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

What better day to continue to honor those that are working tirelessly to keep us healthy than on April 7 World Health Day?

Disney took part by sharing a message of thanks across all of its parks worldwide.

“We are uniting across the globe with a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the brave healthcare providers who are helping so many,” an official said on the Disney parks blogs.

Disney officials shared photos of how each park said thanks.

Walt Disney World Resort Security Cast Members Jack Cooper (left) and Branland Vaughn (right) hold “thank you” signs for medical workers while standing in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The castle shines with a hopeful blue light through April 7, 2020, in honor of World Health Day, and Cooper and Vaughn’s signs represent the gratitude all Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members have for the medical community during these challenging times. (Disney) (Disney)

At Shanghai Disney Resort, the Enchanted Storybook Castle lit up with the words “thank you” in numerous languages for medical professionals all over the world. (Disney)

At Disneyland Paris, a floral arrangement of “Merci” was displayed in front of the castle. (Disney)

At Castaway Cay, there was a special island appreciation shared from Disney Cruise Line, spelling the words “thank you” using flip flops. (Disney)

At Disneyland Resort, gratitude was shown at the “Storytellers” statue and at Paradise Gardens Park in Disney California Adventure. (Disney)

The Disney Resort & Spa shared a heartfelt “mahalo” message. (Disney)