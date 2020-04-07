Jewish charity donates lunches for health care workers at assisted living communities

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grilled cheese sandwiches, salads and drinks were all packed in brown paper bags for Tuesday’s lunch for workers at the Brookdale senior living facility in Dr. Phillips.

“This was the idea of one of our generous donors and he thought it’d be really great to thank our health care workers,” Nancy Ludin with The Jewish Pavilion said.

Ludin said The Jewish Pavilion is a nonprofit organization that usually focuses on visiting and entertaining seniors at assisted living communities around Central Florida.

“We visit about 70 different buildings and we provide Jewish holidays and ice cream socials and musicals and all kinds of things to make the seniors happy,” Ludin explained.

The organization has already donated dozens of meals within the past couple of weeks amid of the coronavirus pandemic and are planning to donate more meals to health care workers this week.

She said the task has been challenging because of the pandemic and CDC guidelines, but said the act of kindness can be spread anywhere even during hard circumstances.

"We have health care workers who are doing so much to help our seniors and this is a way of saying thanks," Ludin said.

The Jewish Foundation and Toasted food truck will deliver food to other health care workers in Longwood on Wednesday.