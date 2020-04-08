27-year-old Orange County man continues to recover from coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gui Castro, 27, of Orange County, said he’s still recovering from the coronavirus.

He said it’s been weeks since he tested positive, and he still doesn’t have all of his senses back. Castro said his sense of taste and smell are only halfway back.

Castro says he found out he had the virus on March 26 but said he showed symptoms two weeks prior.

The three days after being tested, Castro says, were the worst in terms of symptoms. He said he had a fever and shortness of breath.

The next week, Castro said he grew weaker and faced stronger fits of coughing.

Castro tells News 6, just this week, he’s started to move around more.

The 27-year-old’s message to other young adults is to take this seriously.