Coronavirus: Hilton, American Express offer 1 million rooms to health care workers

Hilton and American Express are teaming up to offer up to 1 million hotel room nights for free to front-line health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rooms would give the workers a place to sleep, recharge or isolate to protect their families so money won’t come out of their own pockets.

Hilton is working with 10 U.S. medical associations to provide rooms to doctors, nurses, EMT's, paramedics and other medical professionals.

The stays will be available from Monday, April 13 through May 31.

Hilton team members trained on health and safety measures will staff the hotels.

Hilton's CEO said they're honored to extend Hilton hospitality during this difficult time.

American Express is helping cover the cost of the hotel room donations.

The rooms are being provided at or below cost by Hilton’s network of franchisees and independent owners.

