Costco to give health care workers, first responders priority access

To adhere to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, Costco has recently taken steps to control the number of members in its warehouses at one time as it experiences surges in shopping.

The company announced Wednesday, it is giving health care workers and first responders priority access to shop, allowing them to skip to the front of the line, according to its website.

“Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to our warehouses for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters,” company officials said on its website.

To gain access to the front of the line, those specific workers only need to show their Costco membership card along with an ID to indicate their role and they can move to the front of the line.

