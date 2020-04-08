Daytona Beach man facing charges after fatal crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Nelson Reed, 33, of Daytona Beach, is facing two charges of vehicular homicide after a fatal crash on April 1, according to a Volusia County court affidavit.

The crash happened in the area of Bellevue Avenue Extension and Williamson Boulevard, according to investigators.

The Daytona Beach Police said an officer attempted to stop a 2005 Acura RL for the reason of a window tint. The license plate cover was tinted as well.

Officers said the traffic stop was initiated in the area of U.S. 92 and Tomoka Farms Road in Volusia County.

The driver of the Acura did not pull over, officers said.

The Acura was seen on the Bellevue Avenue Extension and the driver was speeding at 80 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, investigators said.

Investigators said the driver of the Acura traveled over the elevated overpass for Interstate 95 near the intersection of Williamson Boulevard.

Officers said a 2008 Avalon was traveling southbound on Williamson Boulevard in the outside lane.

The Avalon was in the intersection when the Acura entered the intersection as it was fleeing from officers, investigators said.

The front of Acura hit the right side of the Avalon, according to officers.

Officers said the collision caused the death of both people inside the Avalon.

Investigators said Kandei Benjamin,37, and Zoe Chi,7, were killed in the crash.

Reed was identified by his Florida Driver’s license through the D.A.V.I.D. program.

The suspect told investigators he was fleeing from officers due to him having an illegal substance on him, court documents show.