Dick’s Sporting Goods furloughs most of its 40,000 employees

Dick’s Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to function without any sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

So, the big box retailer says it is furloughing most of its 40,000 employees.

Dick's said in a regulatory filing that its 800 stores won't reopen anytime soon.

The closure of gyms, schools and social distancing rules have zapped demand for Dick's sports gear.

The athletic goods retailer is still filling online orders and offering curbside pick-up.

The furloughs are effective Sunday, however workers will continue to receive their benefits.

