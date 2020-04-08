Do Your Part: Diamond Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla. – We know businesses, both small and large, continue to be impacted by the coronavirus crisis negatively.

The coronavirus hasn’t stopped many from doing positive things. A good example is Diamond Resorts.

The worldwide timeshare company with locations in Central Florida is doing its part to help the medical community on the frontline of this pandemic.

Diamond Resorts has opened its doors to doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers, and first responders, inviting them to stay at their resorts for free.

This includes properties in Central Florida.

If medical personnel feel they need to socially distance themselves from their families at home, they can stay in a Diamond Resorts suite for free at any of their open properties.

This is a global initiative by Diamond Resorts but the company’s CEO, Mike Flaskey, calls Orlando home. He said because of the current situation, there is plenty of room at the Diamond Resorts properties. He knew this could be of great help and provide peace of mind to the medical community.

The open properties in the Central Florida area are Grande Villas by Diamond Resorts, Cypress Pointe by Diamond Resorts, Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club, Barefoot’n Resort, Alhambra at Poinciana, Polynesian Isles Resort, and Orbit One Resorts. For more information, go to www.DiamondResorts.com.