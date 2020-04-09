Recipe: Bake DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies at home

You’ve been social distancing at home for awhile now because of the coronavirus pandemic, and you might be out of snacks, but you’re in luck because a top-secret cookie recipe has been shared.

Hilton has released the recipe for DoubleTree’s official chocolate chip cookies. The cookies have their own fan following, the company said in a news release along with the recipe.

There’s been copycat recipes on the internet for years, but this is the first time Hilton has shared the official version for you to make at home.

“We know this is an anxious time for everyone,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness.

Go check your pantry because the cookies require butter, sugar, eggs, light brown sugar, vanilla extract, lemon juice, flour, rolled oats, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, chocolate chips and walnuts.

Hopefully you have everything you need and can whip up a batch soon using this recipe.

“We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes.”

DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Makes 26 cookies

½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour

½ cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cinnamon

2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chips chocolate chips

1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts

Cream the butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don't overmix.

Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.

Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.

Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.