Florida’s Fourth Estate: Coronavirus financial questions answered by financial expert

This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate we dive into the coronavirus stimulus bill from the government. How can you save your business? When will you get your stimulus check? How does the government know how many kids you have?

Our guest CPA Joshua J.J. Jenson has the answers.

Small businesses have faced many issues when it comes to applying for government assistance. JJ explains how one government program may have lost all of the applications. Also, he tells us which banks are working with the government programs.

Let’s do your taxes with a pro! It’s all this week on Florida’s Fourth Estate.

