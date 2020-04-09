Stimulus checks: Many Americans to receive first payments today

ORLANDO, Fla. – The much-awaited stimulus payouts from the U.S. government -- prompted by the coronavirus pandemic -- will begin flooding into millions of bank accounts starting today (April 9), according to an internal plan circulated by IRS Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Millions of Americans should receive as much as $1,200, as the first wave of payouts begins.

The date of the payout varies based on individuals’ method of filing their taxes, the Washington Post reported. Those who file electronically can have payments distributed more quickly.

The IRS must print and mail paper checks to Americans who did not file taxes electronically. They can should start receiving their checks after April 24, when about $30 million in paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out.

The money will all come from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, which aims to help individuals and small businesses with the struggles caused by the pandemic.

A previous timeline suggested the checks would be sent starting the week of April 13.

