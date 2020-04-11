Florida issues 32,000 laptops to rural school districts amid spread of COVID-19.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida issued more than 32,000 laptops to small and rural school districts across the state during the stay-at-home order amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gov. DeSantis said the computers are being distributed to 34 districts throughout Florida and the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School.

“Today’s announcement speaks volumes about how the Department of Education, our school districts and our teachers are coming together to ensure Florida students have the resources they need to continue their education through the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor DeSantis said in a statement. “Florida is truly raising the bar for distance learning.”

A statewide order has made all schools close until May 1.

With the schools closed, students have participated in virtual learning.