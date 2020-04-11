Man becomes first to receive coronavirus plasma treatment at Orlando Health

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 52-year-old man became the first coronavirus patient at the Orlando Health Regional Medical Center to receive a plasma treatment.

Michael Kevin Rathel received the therapy after compatible blood was donated, according to Orlando Health.

“It usually takes a couple of days to see initial changes in lab parameters after giving plasma,” adds Dr. Satya Mukkera. “We’re hoping to see some positive changes in the next two to three days. The good news is his condition is not worsening, which is a positive sign.”

Both Orlando Health and AdventHealth hospitals are working with OneBlood to obtain plasma donations to treat COVID-19 patients.

Here’s who qualifies to donate:

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood.

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable.

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test.

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation.

Have a negative result for COVID-19.

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements.

“I would encourage people who have recovered from the coronavirus to go to our website at oneblood.org and fill out the form to get in touch with us,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood Vice President of communications. “They have the power to potentially help these patients in a critical situation.”

Potential donors can fill out a pre-donation form online to ensure they qualify.

Any open OneBlood location in Florida will be able to collect the plasma.

