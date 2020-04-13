Amazon hiring additional 75,000 workers to keep up with coronavirus demand

Amazon is hiring more workers to keep up with customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retail giant already added 100,000 employees for its distribution centers in the last month.

Now, Amazon says it wants to add another 75,000 full and part-time jobs.

The company is looking to fill positions for delivery, warehouse workers and shoppers.

Amazon also increased minimum pay on jobs by $2 per hour through April.

If you’re interested in applying, go to amazon.com/jobs now.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.