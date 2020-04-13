Coronavirus stimulus payments can be sent to your PayPal account, here’s how

There is another way for people who don’t file taxes to receive their stimulus payments from the U.S. government instead of waiting on a physical check to arrive in the mail.

For most who file their taxes and use direct deposit, the IRS will deposit stimulus payments into the account associated with their 2018 or 2019 taxes. Some people began receiving stimulus payment late last week, according to the IRS.

According to the IRS, non-tax filers can enter payment information here. This application should be filled out if you did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income.

According to a news release from PayPal, this means you can elect to send your stimulus payment directly to your PayPal Cash Plus account using direct deposit. The Cash Plus MasterCard can be used to withdraw cash, transfer funds to your bank account and make purchases anywhere MasterCard is accepted, according to PayPal.

[RELATED: Will people on Social Security receive coronavirus stimulus money?]

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, or Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits you should not fill out the aforementioned form, according to the IRS. Click here to find out how the IRS will send payment to those individuals.

[Didn’t file taxes? Here’s how you can get your stimulus check faster and electronically]

To receive a stimulus payment via PayPal account holders will need to apply for a PayPal Cash Card. Once they have signed up, account holders can enter the account number and routing number listed in the PayPal Profile under Direct Deposit (under settings in PayPal) in the IRS tool to receive your payment.

To transfer your stimulus payment to your PayPal account, here are the steps to take:

Log into your PayPal account and sign up for a PayPal Cash Card – you can find this in the ‘More’ section in the app

Click ‘Get The Card’

Go to ‘Request Your Card,’ then after reviewing and agreeing to the terms, click ‘Agree and Continue’

To view your account number and routing number, go to your account settings by clicking the upper right icon in the app or online. Click ‘Direct Deposit’ where you’ll find a PayPal assigned account number, as well as the routing number required for the IRS portal.