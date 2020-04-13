Florida woman having ‘nicotine fit’ tries to hit cars with pipe because no one would give her cigarettes, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman said she swung a metal pipe at passing cars because she was having a “nicotine fit” and she was upset that none of the drivers would stop to give her cigarettes, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the area of County Road 452 and South Em En El Grove Road around 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday and found Amy Hunt swinging a 3 foot long metal pole at vehicle as they drove by, forcing the drivers to swerve.

When deputies asked her about her behavior, they said she told them she was having a “nicotine fit” and she was angry that the passing motorists wouldn’t give her cigarettes.

Hunt, 36, was told to stay out of the road and stop swinging the metal pole but a short time later she was caught doing it again, forcing three drivers to swerve in order to avoid her and the pole, records show.

Deputies said Hunt resisted and tried to get free and run away while they were attempting to handcuff her.

She was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.