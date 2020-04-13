Need a tag or license renewed? Go to Seminole County drive-through Tax Collector’s Office

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two years ago, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg converted an old bank building on State Road 434 to a drive-through tax collector's office, the first and only in the state he said.

Now, the drive-through location is providing a vital service to drivers across Central Florida, Greenberg said.

"As far as I know we're the only tax collector that's open right now," Greenberg said. "This out-of-the-box thinking has proven critical in times like this."

Greenberg expanded hours at the drive-through location at 1495 E State Rd. 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708 from three days a week to five, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., because of the long lines.

"We're seeing several hundred automobiles a day come through here," Greenberg said.

The Winter Springs office will take anyone from anywhere in the state.

The only thing the office cannot do right now is take a picture, according to Greenberg.

The office is allowing drivers to renew registrations, change tags, renew licenses, even apply for concealed weapons permits.

Eric Campbell, from Volusia County, spent the last two weeks searching for an open tax collector's office.

He finally discovered the Winter Springs location to move his tag to a reliable car so he can get to work.

"We're from Volusia, we moved here, and we can't even get our address changed or anything," Campbell said. "This is a lifesaver to have one [tax collector's office] open."

Greenberg said keeping the office open is especially critical for car dealers who must registers cars in order to sell them.

"This had been critical for many people in many industries," Greenberg said.

Greenberg is considering expanding office hours depending on if other tax collectors offices around the state are ordered to stay closed.

He said the Governor isn’t requiring drivers to renew their licenses during this stay-at-home order but not license plates or registrations; those must be renewed on time.