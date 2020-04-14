Deputies offer $1,000 reward in search of shooter after man is killed at house party

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after being shot at a house party, according to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Stoneybrook South subdivision in Davenport Tuesday, but could not locate any shooting victims upon arriving at the scene, according to a news release.

Investigators said deputies were later contacted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a shooting victim dropped off at Dr. Phillip’s Hospital. It was determined that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Wolph Lutherking Luma, was shot at the house party Osceola deputies initially responded to.

Luma died from his injuries.

Deputies say they believe this is an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear if deputies had located a suspect involved in the shooting or what led up to the violence.

Osceola investigators are now offering a $1,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest in this case.