Winter Park mom brightens pandemic days with sidewalk chalk art, humor

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Winter Park mom is using her sidewalk and some colorful chalk to do her part as she stays home during the pandemic.

She’s bringing to life popular childhood characters with her chalk art while adding some humor to her outdoor masterpieces.

"Laughter is the best medicine," Casey Drake said. "We could all use a little bit of humor right now, I think."

The mother of two and former science teacher has drawn about six different characters and counting.

"I had seen on Facebook some other people using chalk drawings with like uplifting messages," Drake said.

But her drawings have different messages which touch base on things experienced throughout the pandemic. One example is the Little Mermaid sitting on top of several rolls of toilet paper and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz along with her famous phrase “There’s no place like home” only in this drawing Casey took creative freedom to add “Seriously, stay home” referring to the importance of the state’s stay at home orders.

Some of her more popular pieces promote social distancing.

Drake drew the Disney character Rapunzel looking out from her tower. The Arizona native also recreated a popular comic-book style Batman meme revealing what happens when Robin gets too close to him-- a nod to the 6 feet of distance people should keep between them.

“Hopefully, without making light of the situation too much," she said about her artistic humor. “'Cause it is very serious but at the same time we all have to survive day-to-day.”

For the former science teacher, drawing is bringing her some comfort.

"It's kind of therapeutic especially when your stuck inside all day. We need a mental break every once and a while from this," she said.

A form of therapy she says could also give others a sense of joy, too.

"I know some people are sewing masks and donating things so even though this isn't as important as those things, it still has a role, "she said. "If somebody can just smile as they're walking down the street and for a second kind of break out of the sadness of the moment and the fear, I think that's a win."

Drake says her next drawing will be about an 80′s classic movie Back to the Future.

You can see more of Drake’s work by following her Instagram page @caseydrakemakes.