$2,000 a month during COVID-19 pandemic? Dem. lawmakers propose bill

WASHINGTON – As many Americans are slowly getting their stimulus checks, two lawmakers in Washington D.C. are hoping to provide families with more money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a bill that would provide monthly payments of $2,000 to Americans until employment levels return to normal.

Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California announced the Emergency Money for the People Act on Tuesday.

The pair said the first stimulus check, which provided $1,200 for many Americans, didn’t go far enough.

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” Ryan said.

According to the representatives, the monthly payments of at least $2,000 would go to those 16 or older who make less than $130,000 a year.

Married couples making $260,000 would receive at least $4,000.

Families with children who qualify would get an additional $500 per child for up to three children.

The proposed bill has 17 House Democrats as co-sponsors.

The bill, if passed, will likely face additional hurdles when it enters the Republican-controlled Senate.