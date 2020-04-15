Florida woman sets neighbor’s home on fire with bug spray, lighter in act of revenge, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County woman is accused of setting her neighbor’s home on fire with a can of aerosol bug spray and a lighter in an act of revenge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies were called to a home on 18th Street on Wednesday in reference to a possible case of arson. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the homeowner who told them she saw her neighbor, 26-year-old Bertice Taylor, set her home on fire.

The victim said she heard Taylor yell “they set your (expletive) on fire,” and then began trying to put the fire out by throwing water through her open window, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Taylor had been trespassed from the victim’s home in March following a prior incident. Taylor told deputies she was upset about not being allowed into the victim’s home.

When deputies searched Taylor, they found a lighter and a can of aerosol bug repellent spray in her backpack; the State Fire Marshall, the agency that is called to investigate any possible case of arson, found the fire was intentionally set with all accidental causes ruled out, according to an arrest report.

Records show Taylor is being held in the Orange County Jail on $5,500 bond.