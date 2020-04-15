Fresh meals delivered to hospital in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Several hundred hot and fresh chicken wings along with small bags of chips made their way into the hands of health care workers in Daytona Beach Wednesday.

Houligan’s, Daytona Automall and Food Supply teamed up to share support for workers at Halifax Medical Center of Daytona Beach. Five hundred boxes of fresh food were handed out. John Guthrie, vice president of communications at Halifax, said workers jumped upon this opportunity.

"I sent out an email and had managers write in," he said. "It was the first time everyone read my email, I think, because we were 'sold out' very quickly."

The three companies wanted to show their support for the healthcare workers. Guthrie said the food delivery was beneficial for everyone.

“These health workers... they go to work everyday,” he said. “They’re not at home with their families. They don’t know what they’re walking (into), so this kind of community support is important. And the other thing that’s great about it is it’s putting restaurant workers back to work, and we want to do as much of that as we can.”

Guthrie said the reaction from both the workers and himself was appreciation.

“These folks are here, day in, day out, night time -- a hospital never closes. But they still have to do everything else a regular family has to do. And so, any time you can show appreciation, it makes a huge difference in attitude and everything else,” he said.