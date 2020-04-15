Man arrested on murder charge in Parliament House hotel homicide, police say
Suspect taken into custody Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge as a result of an investigation into a homicide at the Parliament House hotel, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said they arrested Courtney Lamar Williams, 28, Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder with a firearm.
Ricardo Filmore, 37, was shot and killed at the Parliament House hotel on April 1, a resort connected to a well-known Orlando gay club and bar, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department.
Officers responded to Parliament House on North Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release.
When officers arrived on scene they found the victim inside a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
According to a Facebook post from Parliament House, Filmore worked at the hotel.
Police have not said what lead up to the violence or if Filmore and Williams were acquainted before the shooting.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.