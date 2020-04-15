Man arrested on murder charge in Parliament House hotel homicide, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge as a result of an investigation into a homicide at the Parliament House hotel, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they arrested Courtney Lamar Williams, 28, Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Ricardo Filmore, 37, was shot and killed at the Parliament House hotel on April 1, a resort connected to a well-known Orlando gay club and bar, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to Parliament House on North Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim inside a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

According to a Facebook post from Parliament House, Filmore worked at the hotel.

Police have not said what lead up to the violence or if Filmore and Williams were acquainted before the shooting.