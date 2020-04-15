New Smyrna Beach boat ramps, farmers market to reopen with restrictions

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The New Smyrna Beach City Council voted in its first virtual council meeting this week to reopen boat ramps and the farmers market but residents must follow new rules to continue preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Public boat ramps will reopen to residents of Florida Inland Navigation District coastal counties, which include Brevard, Flagler and Volusia counties, beginning Friday until May 15. For information on the 12 member counties, visit http://www.aicw.org/.

When the ramps reopen access, monitoring for illegal parking will be enforced. Currently, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s executive order limits recreational vessel occupancy to no more than 10 people per vessel and requires a minimum distance of 50 feet between vessels.

The New Smyrna Beach city manager is authorized to close boat ramps if crowd control and social distancing measures are not followed.

The city council also voted to re-open the New Smyrna Beach Farmers Market beginning Saturday, April 18 until May 15. The market will operate from its regular spot in front of City Hall on Sams Avenue to sell perishable produce.

Shoppers and vendors are asked to maintain 6 feet apart, per the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Playgrounds and public restrooms are closed through May 15 but open air parks otherwise remain open.

The city council’s next virtual meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. on April 28. Details on how to engage in public comment are available at cityofnsb.com.