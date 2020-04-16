7 inmates, 3 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Volusia County prison, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Seven inmates and three employees at Tomoka Correctional Institution tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. The FDC released measures of how it’s keeping the 1,226 prison inmates and staff safe.

Tomoka Correctional Institute transitioned to providing all services including medical services and meals to inmates within their dormitories

Institutional response teams were activated to address emerging needs

FDC coordinated with the county health department to initiate aggressive testing within the facility. All symptomatic inmates are being tested for COVID-19. Additionally, elderly and immune-compromised inmates are given priority for testing

All inmates are being monitored by health services staff and temperature checks are being conducted throughout the day

All staff and inmates were issued and are required to wear cloth face coverings. These face coverings are currently being produced and distributed to officers and inmates statewide, but distribution at Tomoka CI was prioritized due to the recent positive test results

Rigorous cleaning throughout the institution was already in place and has been heightened as a result of the test results

Approximately 2,000 surgical grade masks were immediately sent to Tomoka CI for proper PPE utilization by staff treating inmates. Additional masks are on standby for distribution if needed

All symptomatic inmates within the facility have been placed in medical isolation

Inmates within the facility have access to appropriate care and treatment.

Inmate transfers to and from the facility have been temporarily suspended.

All inmate movement within the facility has been restricted.

Inmates continue to have access to the canteen through individual orders

Inmates continue to have access to communication with family and loved ones through phone and Jpay kiosks

Volusia County tells News 6 there are no COVID-19 cases inside the Volusia County Jail.

The facility has been on a 14 day lockdown that will transition to a modified lockdown on Friday. County officials said all prisoners get their temperature taken and newly arrived inmates must be quarantined for 14 days. The jail is also equipped with hand sanitizers and masks for both inmates and staff.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said they don’t have any cases of the coronavirus at the Flagler County Jail. The sheriff credits that to increased training, medical screening upon arrival, temperatures taken for staff and inmates and personal protection equipment for all. There’s also hand sanitizers throughout the facility.

“We have space that we can spread inmates out. They’re doing a lot of cleaning in the facility,” Staly said.

But, that's not the case with every jail, where some inmates are being released to prevent community spread. Sheriff Staly spoke about the recent homicide in Tampa.

"Hillsborough County released one and the very next day, they arrested that inmate for murder," he said.

The sheriff said he will not be releasing any inmates at his Green Roof Inn.

“The best way not to have COVID-19 in a facility is don’t commit a crime and don’t get arrested,” said Sheriff Staly.