Orlando cancer patient makes coronavirus masks for at-risk groups

ORLANDO, Fla. – A local cancer patient is doing her part during the coronavirus pandemic by making masks for at risk-groups and others who are also in need.

For the past two weeks, Ty Morganelli has spent most of her hours during the day sitting at a sewing machine inside her Orlando home.

"My days are really busy, but I'm grateful, because I'm not bored," she said.

Morganelli said she received her calling in early April through a message from her great niece who works in an assisted living facility.

“She asked me if I wouldn’t mind making a few (masks) for them and so I did,” Morganelli said. “It just kind of snowballed from there. I realized how many people I knew that were in at-risk groups.”

As someone who's been battling breast cancer since last fall, Morganelli is also considered at risk. She's undergone six rounds of chemotherapy treatment and was scheduled to have surgery this month.

"The hospital system I'm being treated at doesn't really want to do surgery right now and my doctors really don't want me in the hospital anyway," she said.

With time on her hands, she's made hundreds of masks through requests on Facebook and has sent those masks across North America.

Morganelli said she's not asking for payment and has donated money she has received to local charities.

“I’m a cat lady, so I put it toward cat rescue. I was able to help pay medical bills for three rescue cats,” she said.

By seeing the outpouring of love, Morganelli said she's convinced we'll get through the pandemic stronger than before and she'll continue to spend her days behind a sewing machine as long as there's a need.

Anyone in need of a mask can contact Morganelli here.