Questions about stimulus checks continue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday, Melissa Landy of College Park showed us how she got locked out of the IRS Check My Payment tool on its website, but on Thursday, she said she finally got it to work.

However, several others contacted us saying they are still hitting a dead end.

"It's just been a huge pain," said Sarah McWhorter, who cleans houses for a living.

She says she's worried her 1099 status is holding up her payment.

"I kind of need it to pay my bills right now because I'm completely unemployed," said McWhorter.

She is one of several people from around Central Florida and across the country who emailed News 6 after hitting a roadblock with the new IRS Get My Payment portal, and who are frustrated the IRS is not taking any phone calls to answer questions and concerns.

"Just give us more information on the website," said McWhorter, who contacted News 6 from Ohio. "If they could or even put up a little chat box online so they could talk to people."

News 6 called and emailed the IRS media contact number and email, who directed us back to their website FAQ area for answers.

One representative did confirm they have had no reports of tax preparers holding stimulus checks or any issues.

News 6 also consulted with a Certified Public Accountant at Certified Financial Group with some of the questions we were getting.

Namely when and how will people get their money, and what happens if the money somehow ends up in the wrong account.

“The first round of payments went out to people who E-filed and had direct deposit information with the IRS,” said CPA Kathy Anez. “From everything I’m reading, there is going to be another wave of payments hopefully starting in the first week of May - and it’s likely to be payments going out by check.”

Inez says some people may see smaller deposits if they made more than the $75,000 cutoff for individuals, or owed any back child support.

But not if they owe taxes. She confirms those on social security will receive a payment, but it may take weeks or months to receive the check.

On the IRS website, the agency states it will be sending out letters in the next 2 weeks to people to check if they've received their payment, and directions on what to do if they have not.

On April 15, the IRS reported this on its website:

“More than 6.2 million taxpayers have successfully received their payment status and almost 1.1 million taxpayers have successfully provided banking information, ensuring a direct deposit will be quickly sent. The agency stated the IRS is actively monitoring site volume; if site volume gets too high, users are sent to an online “waiting room” for a brief wait until space becomes available, much like private-sector online sites. It states media reports saying the tool ‘crashed’ are inaccurate.”

In situations where payment status is not available, the app will respond with “Status Not Available”. The IRS reminds users you may receive this message for one of the following reasons:

If you are not eligible for payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in the tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are an SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient - the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

You can check the app again to see whether there has been an update to your information. The IRS reminds taxpayers that Get My Payment data is updated once per day, so there’s no need to check back more frequently.

The IRS continues to closely monitor the situation. In addition, more information will be shared on IRS.gov shortly on some common questions taxpayers are asking.