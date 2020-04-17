82ºF

Brevard County man accused of fatally shooting wife during argument

Suspect faces second-degree murder charge

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Julius Perry, right, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Rachael Emond. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man fatally shot his wife during an argument at a home in unincorporated Cocoa early Friday morning, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Walter Street around 4:15 a.m. and found 35-year-old Rachael Emond dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

Records show she and her husband, 32-year-old Julius Perry, were arguing when the fight escalated and he grabbed a gun and shot her.

Perry was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. He’s being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

