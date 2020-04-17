Flagler County to reopen some parks with trails access
If residents don’t follow social distancing, county will close parks again
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials announced some parks will reopen.
This does not include beachfront parks and group activities are not allowed, according to county officials.
Flagler officials said the positive coronavirus cases in the county shows the curve has remained relatively flat.
“This was a strategic decision. Easing of restrictions on the parks with trails is provisional, and it is based on appropriate social distancing,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. “If it doesn’t work – if people take advantage of the situation and use it as an opportunity to gather together – we will immediately reclose the parks.”
County officials said community centers, playgrounds sports fields, courts, pavilion rentals, the skate park and the buildings at Princess Place Preserve will remain close.
The beach will also stay closed, according to county officials.
Emergency Management officials said the opening of parks is not for groups of friends or extended families to get together.
The following parks will open:
- Bing’s Landing
- Herschel King
- MalaCompra Mountain Bike Trail
- Pellicer Community Park
- Russell Landing
- Bull Creek Boat Launch
- Shell Bluff Park
- Hidden Trails
- Princess Place
County officials want to remind people to keep practicing social distancing.
