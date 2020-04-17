Flagler County to reopen some parks with trails access

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials announced some parks will reopen.

This does not include beachfront parks and group activities are not allowed, according to county officials.

Flagler officials said the positive coronavirus cases in the county shows the curve has remained relatively flat.

“This was a strategic decision. Easing of restrictions on the parks with trails is provisional, and it is based on appropriate social distancing,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. “If it doesn’t work – if people take advantage of the situation and use it as an opportunity to gather together – we will immediately reclose the parks.”

County officials said community centers, playgrounds sports fields, courts, pavilion rentals, the skate park and the buildings at Princess Place Preserve will remain close.

The beach will also stay closed, according to county officials.

Emergency Management officials said the opening of parks is not for groups of friends or extended families to get together.

The following parks will open:

Bing’s Landing

Herschel King

MalaCompra Mountain Bike Trail

Pellicer Community Park

Russell Landing

Bull Creek Boat Launch

Shell Bluff Park

Hidden Trails

Princess Place

County officials want to remind people to keep practicing social distancing.