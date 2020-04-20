Florida man accused of shooting duck with bow and arrow

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after he shot a duck with a bow and arrow, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Officers responded Sunday to a small body of water along Mango Tree Lane, where a witness said they saw a man shoot a Muscovy duck with a compound bow and arrow, according to an arrest report. The witness said he attempted to help the injured duck but was unsuccessful.

Officers located 23-year-old Walter Rieves nearby and he said he only had one arrow left in his bow when he asked a passerby if it was illegal to shoot a duck, investigators said. After the stranger told him it was not illegal to shoot a duck, Rieves shot an arrow, striking and injuring the duck, police said.

Investigators determined Rieves intentionally harmed the animal with no legitimate reason and arrested him on charges of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.

The injured duck was located by an officer and taken to the Marine Discovery Center for treatment and care, according to an arrest report.

Records show Rieves is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.