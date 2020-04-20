Murder suspect fatally shot man at Davenport house party, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is being held in jail without bond after he shot a man at a house party who later died, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Demetrius Cox, 20, was arrested Friday after deputies were able to link him to a murder that took place at a Davenport house party, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Stoneybrook South subdivision in Davenport on April 14, but could not locate any shooting victims upon arriving at the scene, records show.

Investigators said deputies were later contacted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a shooting victim dropped off at Dr. Phillip’s Hospital. It was determined that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Wolph Lutherking Luma, was shot at the house party Osceola deputies initially responded to.

Luma died from his injuries.

Deputies said the incident was isolated and that Cox cooperated with the investigation.

Cox is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond on a charge of premeditated murder.