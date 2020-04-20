Osceola officials warn residents of fake coronavirus testing call

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency officials in Osceola County are warning residents about a fake phone call reportedly going around about COVID-19 testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with Osceola County’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted Monday that they had received several reports about the fraudulent automated call that looks like it’s from an official phone number.

Several residents have contacted us about receiving a fraudulent automated call that appears to be from an official phone number that attempts to gain personal information in exchange for #COVID19 testing. Residents are urged not to share personal information by phone. — OsceolaEOC (@OsceolaEOC) April 20, 2020

EOC officials said the automated caller is asking residents for information in exchange for COVID-19 testing.

To avoid falling victim to a potential scam, residents should not provide any personal information over the phone, EOC officials warned.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office announced last month that it launched a price gauging hotline for Floridians to report price hikes in commodities or potential scams related to the spread of COVID-19.

The hotline can be reached by calling 1-(866)-9NO-SCAM, or 1-866-966-7226.

In response to @GovRonDeSantis state of emergency declaration, I have activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.



Please report price gouging and COVID-19 related scams to our office, and heed the advice of health professionals.https://t.co/SQxJsDchac pic.twitter.com/463OfcVyDF — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) March 10, 2020

