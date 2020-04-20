84ºF

Osceola officials warn residents of fake coronavirus testing call

Residents should avoid giving personal info over phone, officials say

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency officials in Osceola County are warning residents about a fake phone call reportedly going around about COVID-19 testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with Osceola County’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted Monday that they had received several reports about the fraudulent automated call that looks like it’s from an official phone number.

EOC officials said the automated caller is asking residents for information in exchange for COVID-19 testing.

To avoid falling victim to a potential scam, residents should not provide any personal information over the phone, EOC officials warned.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office announced last month that it launched a price gauging hotline for Floridians to report price hikes in commodities or potential scams related to the spread of COVID-19.

The hotline can be reached by calling 1-(866)-9NO-SCAM, or 1-866-966-7226.

