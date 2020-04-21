Coronavirus testing site at Seminole Towne Center mall opens

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – AdventHealth opened up its third drive-up testing site in Central Florida on Tuesday at the Seminole Towne Center mall in Sanford.

Officials said people with symptoms or who have been around a person with COVID-19 are allowed to get tested at the site.

“I know we have had a hot spot early on in the Oviedo area when we were seeing a handful of patients the first month of the outbreak,” Dr. Timothy Hendrix said.

Those patients who meet the criteria and wish to receive a test should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival.

While that site is available, Seminole County health officials launched a mobile test site on Tuesday.

The first location opened up at the Apostolic Church-Jesus Christ in Altamonte Springs.

“This is our first pop -test so we will be doing this in seven different communities around Seminole County to help the lower income, those who have problems with transportation. We’ve already had walk ups today” Alan Harris with Seminole County Emergency Management said.

Officials said they will move the pop-up testing to a different location every day for the next week so Seminole County residents can get tested for free.

“We are able to reach out to communities that have difficulties to come out and get tested and because we see evidence of community spread - is the reason why we open it up to asymptotic residents,” Donna Walsh with Florida Department of Health-Seminole said.

Below are the dates and locations: