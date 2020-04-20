No symptoms necessary: Pop-up coronavirus testing sites coming to Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Pop-up testing sites are coming to neighborhoods across Seminole County to allow residents to get tested for COVID-19 for free, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said the coronavirus testing sites will come to each location for only one day but if the demand is there, the site could be reestablished for an additional date later on.

He said the goal is to help community members who may not have the means to travel to one of the 20-plus testing sites already established across the county.

While most sites require that a patient fits certain criteria before being tested -- whether they have symptoms, came in contact with a COVID-19 patient or are at risk due to age or health concerns -- these pop-up locations will be open to anyone who’d like a test.

Below are the dates and locations:

Tuesday, April 21- East Altamonte, Apostolic Church-Jesus Christ, 444 Ford Dr., Altamonte Springs

Wednesday, April 22- Midway Community Center, 2251 Jitway Ave., Sanford

Thursday, April 23- Goldsboro, Westside Community Center, 919 South Persimmon Ave., Sanford

Friday, April 24- Lincoln Heights, Journeys Academy, 1722 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford

Monday, April 27- Bookertown Community Center, 4631 Gilbert St., Sanford

Tuesday, April 28- Georgetown, Historic Sanford Stadium, 1201 Mellonville Ave., Sanford

Wednesday, April 29- Jamestown, location to be announced, Oviedo

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An appointment isn’t necessary but residents must present an I.D. in order to be tested. Although the test is free, anyone with insurance should bring their card.

“We’re going to see how this works. If we get a large number of people again that are interested we’ll come back (to that neighborhood). If there isn’t, then we will call that particular day a success,” Harris said.

Donna Walsh from the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County said there are 323 coronavirus cases in the county, which includes five deaths. DOH numbers list 73 hospitalizations but Walsh said only 19 of those patients are currently being hospitalized while the other 54 have been discharged.

She said cases have not doubled since April 6.

“We are hopeful that we will continue to flatten that curve,” Walsh said.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lima thanked residents Monday for abiding by social distancing orders and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“Quite frankly, this really hasn’t been a criminal justice event at all and that is a reflection of our community adhering to CDC standards, the guidelines and the county ordinances that were put into effect,” the sheriff said.

He said there have been 442 coronavirus-related calls for service in Seminole County since March 30. Of those, 79 were in reference to social distancing violations. No citations have been issued but there have been two written warnings while the rest resulted in verbal warnings.

Overall, Harris said he’s pleased with the local situation and he’s glad the area hasn’t been hit harder.

“The success of this is really based on our citizens -- what they do and what they don’t do -- and thus far, I think we find ourselves in a pretty darn good position, relatively speaking,” he said.

