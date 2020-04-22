81ºF

42-year-old man with no preexisting conditions dies from COVID-19 in Orange County

He is youngest person to die from coronavirus in Orange County

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old man with no preexisting conditions has died from the coronavirus in Orange County, according to Dr. Raul Pino.

Dr. Pino said he is the youngest person to die from the coronavirus in Orange County.

He was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Pino.

More than 27 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

More than 1,250 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orange County.

The county has seen 224 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

