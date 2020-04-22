67 grams of cocaine seized from Titusville home after citizen complaints, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville Police said they made three arrests and seized 67 grams of cocaine along with other contraband after a month-long investigation that began after they received tips from members of the community.

Multiple residents complained about drug activity in their neighborhood, so the Titusville Police Department’s Special Investigation Section launched an undercover narcotics investigation, which culminated in a search warrant being executed Tuesday at a home on Pine Valley Lane, records show.

Police said they found 67.8 grams of cocaine, 9.5 grams of Xanax, prescription medications, thousands of dollars in cash and a weapon.

Animals that were on the property were secured and citations were issued for code enforcement violations, according to a news release.

Three arrests were made:

Essie Junior Evans, 47, of Titusville: Possession of cocaine, intent to sell cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Jvarziea Shavalleuguene Dukes, 32, of Titusville: Possession of cocaine, intent to sell cocaine and possession of drug manufacturing equipment.

Antwan Lamont Bell, 38, of Brandon: Resisting arrest without violence.

All three were booked into the Brevard County Jail.