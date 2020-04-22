Florida man attacks roommate who woke him up for breakfast, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man got so angry when his roommate woke him up to let him know breakfast was ready that he slammed the 69-year-old victim to the ground, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 62-year-old Clay Walters was sleeping in bed shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday when his roommate knocked on the door to let him know he made breakfast and it was ready.

Walters, upset about being woken up, emerged from his room angry, yelled at his roommate then grabbed the man, threw him on the kitchen floor and continued hitting him, records show.

After the attack, Walters went back to his room until law enforcement arrived, according to the report.

Records show the victim had cuts and bruises on his arm and there were two droplets of blood on the kitchen floor.

Deputies said Walters was calm but upset about the fight and admitted to knocking the hat off his roommate’s head but denied attacking the 69-year-old man.

A third roommate heard the argument and a loud thud but didn’t see the fight, according to the report.

Walters was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.