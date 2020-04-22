McDonald’s giving frontline workers free ‘Thank You Meals’ for 2 weeks

To show its thanks to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s is offering health care workers and first responders free “Thank You Meals” from April 22 to May 5.

Each meal, whether you choose breakfast, lunch or dinner, is free through the drive-thru or carryout at participating McDonald’s.

“While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders,” the company said in a news release. “The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times.”

The “Thank You Meal” will offer a choice of sandwiches, drinks and sides including fries or hash browns. A note of appreciation will also be served alongside the food in its iconic Happy Meal box.

The meal choice for breakfast includes an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

Lunch and dinner include the choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-piece Chicken McNugget or Filet-O-Fish.

“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” said Javier Illas, local McDonald's franchisee . “We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”

A valid ID will be required to claim the free meal. There’s a limit of one meal per person, per day.

