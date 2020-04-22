Semi hits guardrail, overturns on I-4 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A semi driver lost control of his tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Interstate 4, causing the vehicle to overturn on the side of the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 45-year-old Carlton Goodman was traveling on I-4 West shortly before 10 a.m. when he lost control of the semi, entered the outside shoulder, overcorrected, rotated into the center median and hit a guard rail.

The semi continued to rotate until it overturned on its right side in the center median, records show.

Goodman, who suffered minor injuries, was cited for careless driving, not wearing a seat belt and driving with a suspended license, according to the crash report.

No other vehicles were involved.