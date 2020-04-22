‘Times are hard:’ Man in surgical mask accused of robbing I-Drive hotel clerk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man donned a surgical mask before he robbed a front desk attendant at an International Drive hotel, telling the woman, “I’m not gonna hurt you, times are hard,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Chad Belleville, 37, went into the Castle Hotel around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked the 25-year-old woman working there what the rate was, to which she replied $90 per night and the pool was closed.

Belleville left but then returned a few seconds later, put on a blue surgical mask and told the woman, “Give me all the money” as he approached the counter, records show.

The victim said she thought the suspect was making a joke about the coronavirus pandemic until he hopped over the counter, displayed a silver blade and told her, “I’m not gonna hurt you, times are hard,” according to the affidavit.

The report said the employee opened the register and handed over $250 in cash.

After grabbing the money, deputies said the suspect told the victim not to follow him and “give (him) five minutes.”

Belleville was located around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at another resort less than half a mile away, records show.

He was arrested on a charge of robbery with a weapon while wearing a mask.