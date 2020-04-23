Man rushed to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is sharing details on an officer-involved shooting at a Greyhound bus station on Thursday night.

One man was wounded and rushed to a local hospital, according to police.

Investigators said the man is going to be OK.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

The incident happened on the 500 block of North John Young Parkway.

"To say an individual that may be a transient was cutting himself, hurting himself with a knife. Officers did their best to deescalate the situation and try to get the individual to let go of his weapon,” Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Officers said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Chief Rolon said at some point the man was moving around the busy bus terminal.

"As the officers were doing their best to try to get him to drop the weapon, he did not. He started running towards the terminal,” Chief Rolon said.

Chief Rolon said one officer fired his gun, two other others were at the scene.

All three officers will be placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.