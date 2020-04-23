Congrats, seniors: Seminole high schools light stadiums to honor Class of 2020

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With the coronavirus pandemic canceling or postponing many of the memorable events that make senior year special, Seminole County Public Schools is finding creative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020.

On Monday, the county’s high schools lit up each of their stadiums at 8:20 p.m. to recognize seniors and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office flew its helicopter over each field to give students and parents a bird’s-eye view of the celebrations.

[SENIOR SALUTE: News 6 salutes Central Florida senior athletes]

Congratulations to graduating seniors! On Monday night at 8:20 p.m. (that’s 20:20 military time), Seminole County Public Schools lit up all of their high school stadiums as a special tribute to the Class of 2020. Our Alert helicopter team was high above to bring you a this bird’s eye view. Here’s to all of our 20s! Posted by Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 23, 2020

The scoreboard at Oviedo High School’s John Courier Field showed 20:20 on the clock, with 20s in the spots where points would be counted for each team during a sporting event.

Winter Springs, Hagerty, Lake Howell, Lake Brantley, Lyman, Lake Mary and Seminole high schools’ stadiums were also sporting 20s in a video posted online by the Sheriff’s Office.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!